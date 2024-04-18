12 People Injured in Western Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Twelve people were injured in a strong earthquake that struck western Japan on Wednesday night, local authorities said Thursday.

There have been no reports of death related to the temblor, which measured up to lower 6, the third-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The injuries were reported in Ehime, Kochi and Oita prefectures.

No fire-related damage has been reported, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Some sections of a road in Ehime were closed to traffic due to rockslides.

