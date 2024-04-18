Japan Small Firms Raise Wages by 4.75 Pct This Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies with labor unions of under 300 members have agreed to raise monthly pay by 4.75 pct on weighted average in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said in a survey report on Thursday.

The survey, the fourth of its kind for 2024 shunto, showed that pay hikes are steadily spreading to small firms from larger companies. The first survey showed a 4.42 pct rise. The weighted average of wage hikes at all firms, including large companies, came to a 33-year high of 5.20 pct.

Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference that she feels encouraged by continued wage increases at small firms.

Efforts by small firms to pass on higher labor and other costs to clients are "gradually making progress," she said. Progress in such efforts is considered essential to continued pay hikes at small firms.

"There previously was a strong sense that (labor costs) were a matter to be dealt internally by companies, but that mood has started to change," Yasuhisa Hirohama, chairman of can parts maker Hirohama Corp., said, noting that an increasing number of firms in the industry are passing on the costs of wage hikes to clients.

