Japan, Others Agree to Cut Northern Pacific Saury Catch Quota

Osaka, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan and eight other economies agreed on a new rule Thursday that reduces the 2024 catch quota for saury in the high seas in the northern Pacific to 135,000 tons from 150,000 tons.

The nine economies, meeting in the western Japan city of Osaka for an annual gathering of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission, agreed to introduce the rule to calculate catch quotas based on scientific evidence.

The agreement means that “the overall quota will be automatically decided based on the state of resources,” Takumi Fukuda of the Japanese Fisheries Agency told reporters after the four-day meeting.

The nine economies, also including China, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan, also agreed to lower the annual catch quota for the entire northern Pacific, including within countries’ jurisdictions, from 250,000 tons to 225,000 tons.

China was initially reluctant to adopt the new rule but agreed to it in the end, according to the Japanese agency. “We’ll make efforts for a better form of resource management,” Fukuda said.

