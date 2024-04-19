G-20 Finance Chiefs End 2-Day Talks with No Document Adopted

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies ended their two-day meeting in Washington on Thursday without adopting a joint statement or other outcome documents.

At a press conference after the meeting, Central Bank of Brazil Governor Roberto Campos Neto said that a strong dollar "is always a problem and can generate reaction from policymakers around the world."

He also expressed concerns over the possibility of interest rates staying at high levels amid stubborn inflation. Due to persistent inflationary pressure in the United States and elsewhere, the likelihood of interest rates remaining high for a long time will increase, he warned.

Meanwhile, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a press conference that Japan, the United States and South Korea were able to communicate closely on foreign exchange market developments at their meeting held on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting.

The three countries shared "serious concerns" of Japan and South Korea about the recent sharp weakening of the yen and the won, in a joint statement adopted at the first meeting of their finance ministers Wednesday.

