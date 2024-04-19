BOJ May Change Policy If Weaker Yen Affects Prices Greatly: Gov.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Thursday suggested a possible change in the Japanese central bank's monetary policy in the event of a weaker yen affecting prices considerably.

A rapid depreciation of the yen "may affect the underlying inflation rate," Ueda told a press conference in Washington after the end of a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies. "If there is a significant impact that cannot be ignored, a change in monetary policy would be possible."

The BOJ will release its latest quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report on April 26, following its two-day policy-setting meeting through the same day.

Ueda said the report will take up how the BOJ evaluates the impact of the yen's weakening and show it numerically.

Also in the press conference, Ueda said that through a series of meetings he attended in Washington, he had the opportunity to explain the BOJ's recent review of its massive monetary easing measures, including the lifting of its negative interest rate policy. In response to his explanations, some meeting participants voiced a sense of relief that the policy change is being digested without major confusion in the market, according to Ueda.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]