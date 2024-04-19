U.S. Vetoes Palestine's Request for U.N. Membership

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a draft resolution that recommended Palestine become a full U.N. member state, with the United States casting a veto.

Twelve countries, including Japan, France, China, Russia and South Korea, voted in favor of the resolution. Britain and Switzerland abstained from voting.

Palestine is a permanent observer at the United Nations without the right to vote. To become a full U.N. member, Palestine needs to have a resolution to recommend its membership adopted by the Security Council and approved at the General Assembly.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference in Tokyo on Friday that the rejection is "regrettable."

Japan voted for the resolution, although it does not recognize Palestine as a state.

