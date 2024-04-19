Japan Foreign Chief, NATO Head Vow Cooperation on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday agreed to continue close cooperation in support for Ukraine for its war to end Russia's invasion.

At their meeting on the Italian island of Capri, they also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Euro-Atlantic security and the security of the Indo-Pacific region are "inseparable," Kamikawa said. The security of Asia and that of Europe are interlinked, Stoltenberg replied, adding that Japan is an important partner for NATO. They underlined the need for Japan-NATO cooperation in space and cyberspace.

Also on Thursday, Kamikawa held talks with British Foreign Minister David Cameron. They welcomed the progress in cooperation in the security field, including through a joint project among their countries and Italy to develop a next-generation fighter jet.

Kamikawa said she was encouraged by the fact that Britain attaches importance to the Indo-Pacific region.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]