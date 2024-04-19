Japan to Send More Personnel to U.N. Mission in South Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will send two more Self-Defense Forces personnel to the headquarters of the U.N. Mission in South Sudan, or UNMISS, in Juba.

The additional personnel will include a colonel from the Ground SDF, the highest SDF rank ever dispatched to the headquarters of a U.N. peacekeeping mission.

The colonel will serve as a vice chief of staff, in charge of human resources, evaluations and training.

The decision is significant from the standpoint of training SDF personnel for international missions, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Based on the law on cooperation with U.N. peacekeeping operations, Japan has been sending SDF personnel to the headquarters of UNMISS since 2011. Currently, four SDF members are stationed there.

