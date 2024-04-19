Japan SDF Fighter Jets Scramble 669 Times in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled 669 times in response to possible airspace violations in fiscal 2023, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

About 70 pct of the cases involved Chinese aircraft in the year through last month, with an unmanned aerial vehicle from China spotted in the Sea of Japan for the first time.

"It seems that further use of unmanned aerial vehicles is being contemplated. We'll monitor the situation with strong interest," a ministry official said.

The number of scrambles fell 109 from the previous year, but the annual total is still high.

"Chinese and Russian aircraft remain very active," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference, adding that the ministry "will stay on full alert."

