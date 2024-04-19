TEPCO Starts FY 2024 Release of Fukushima N-Plant Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started the release for fiscal 2024 of treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea on Friday.

In the first round, set to run until May 7, about 7,800 tons of treated water will be discharged about 1 kilometer offshore after being diluted with a large amount of seawater.

This is the fifth round in total since the water release started in August 2023. In fiscal 2024, which ends in March 2025, TEPCO plans to release a total of 54,600 tons in seven rounds.

The nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was severely damaged in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Monitoring by TEPCO and the Japanese government has so far shown that tritium levels in seawater and fishery products are well below the government-set standards.

