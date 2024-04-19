1 Japanese Injured in Vehicle Attack in Pakistan

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A convoy of vehicles carrying five Japanese expatriates was attacked by an armed group in Pakistan on Friday, leaving one of the five injured, according to the Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi.

The attack took place in the southern Pakistani city at around 7 a.m. local time. Whether it was a terrorist attack is not known.

Two of the three members of the armed group were shot dead by police, while the remaining one escaped.

In the attack, the armed group threw what appeared to be bombs twice at the convoy as the Japanese company employees were commuting with guards. One of the Japanese nationals suffered a light leg injury from shattered glass.

A local senior police officer said that the attack may have been targeted at Chinese nationals. In recent years, Pakistan has seen a spate of terrorist attacks targeting Chinese companies and nationals.

