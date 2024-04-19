G-7 Ministers Urge Iran, Israel to Prevent Further Escalation

Newsfrom Japan

Capri, Italy, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies on Friday urged Iran and Israel to prevent further escalation after direct attacks between them.

The G-7 ministers said in a statement issued after a three-day meeting on Capri Island, Italy, said they "condemn in the strongest terms Iran's direct and unprecedented attack against Israel."

Iran's actions over the last weekend "mark an unacceptable step towards the destabilization of the region and a further escalation, which must be avoided," the ministers said.

In light of reported Israeli attacks on Iran on Friday, "we urge all parties to work to prevent further escalation," the G-7 ministers said.

The United States and Britain announced sanctions on Iran on Thursday and the European Union plans to follow suit. "We stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures, now and in response to further destabilizing initiatives," the ministers said.

