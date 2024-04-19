Japan Lifts Shipment Ban on Last Remaining Daihatsu Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry Friday lifted its domestic shipment ban on the last remaining Daihatsu Motor Co. vehicle models, including the Move Canbus minivehicle.

The ministry said it has confirmed the safety of the Move Canbus, the Rocky compact hybrid SUV, the Raize compact hybrid SUV, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., and four models for which production was discontinued.

The ministry ordered Daihatsu to stop the domestic shipments of all existing models after the company’s safety test fraud came to light last year.

The ministry had since worked to verify the safety of 45 models for domestic sales, including discontinued vehicles. The work will continue for models that are no longer produced.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]