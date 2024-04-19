Japan Lower House OKs Bill to Revise Basic Agriculture Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill to revise the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas to strengthen the country’s food security.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House and sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

It will be the first revision of the 1999 basic law, dubbed the “constitution” of agricultural policy.

The bill calls for ensuring that every citizen has access to food at reasonable prices, at a time when food production and supply are unstable due partly to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It also includes plans to maintain the country’s food supply capacity, including by promoting food exports, and to seek sustainable agricultural development by increasing productivity and added value.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]