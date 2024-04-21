Parliamentary By-Elections to Affect Kishida's Fortunes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Upcoming parliamentary by-elections are a major test for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's effort to maintain his clout as his ruling party comes under fire over a political funds scandal.

The challenge comes as past by-election losses by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have triggered resignations of then prime ministers.

The LDP did not field candidates in two of the three by-elections for the House of Representatives, set for April 28, amid public resentment over the scandal.

"I sincerely ask for more support," Masaji Matsuyama, a senior LDP lawmaker in the House of Councillors, told a party meeting on Friday, referring to a race in the Shimane No. 1 constituency, the only district where the LDP fielded a candidate in the by-elections.

The Shimane race is supposed to be a shoo-in for the LDP, as it is designed to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Hiroyuki Hosoda, former Lower House speaker from the party.

