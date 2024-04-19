More Unexpected Compounds Found in “Beni Koji” Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--More unexpected compounds have been found in some of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co.'s supplements containing “beni koji” red fermented rice, which are allegedly behind a series of health problems, it was learned Friday.

The health ministry and the National Institute of Health Sciences said on the day that at least two compounds not normally found in the supplements were detected in an analysis of ingredient samples.

A test by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had earlier detected puberulic acid, a natural compound derived from blue mold, in the supplements. Puberulic acid has antibiotic properties, but it is highly toxic and is not usually included in supplements.

The health ministry received samples of beni koji ingredients made in the past three years from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, and the national institute analyzed those produced between June and August last year. Health issues have been reported among users of supplements with the ingredients made during the period.

The ministry is working to identify the newly found compounds and the cause of the health problems. “We want to identify them as soon as possible,” a ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]