U.S. Ambassador to U.N. Visits Nagasaki A-Bomb Museum

Nagasaki, April 19 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited an atomic bomb museum in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki on Friday.

Thomas-Greenfield said that the visit to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum "was a very powerful reminder that a nuclear weapon should never be used again." The city was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing in the closing days of World War II in August 1945.

"We must continue to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons in every corner of the world," she said. "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought."

"We can, and must, work to ensure that Nagasaki is the last place to ever experience the horrors of nuclear weapons," she said.

The ambassador offered flowers at the Nagasaki Peace Park ahead of the museum visit.

