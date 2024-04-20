Consortium to Build Stadium at Former Tsukiji Market Site

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--An 11-company consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan Co. will build a stadium as part of a 900-billion-yen project to redevelop the site of the former Tsukiji wholesale market in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward, the metropolitan government said Friday.

Most facilities to be built on a 19-hectare site will be completed in fiscal 2032.

With a capacity of some 50,000, the stadium will host a range of events, including sports games, concerts and trade fairs.

The redevelopment area will also include a port facility, a takeoff and landing base for flying cars, a new subway station, a drug development center and a facility for Japanese food and culture.

The wholesale market was relocated to Toyosu in Koto Ward in October 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]