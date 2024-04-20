Sony Sets Up Scholarship Program for Female Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. said Friday that it has created a new scholarship program that provides about 10 college students in science and engineering in Japan with up to 1.2 million yen in grants per year each.

The program, designed to nurture next-generation female engineers, will give recipient students an opportunity to consult female engineers at Sony about career options.

Sony will receive applications for the Sony Steam Girls Experience scholarship program from May 17 through July 12. Recipient students are not required to get a job with the company.

