NanoTerasu Accelerator Goes into Operation in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref. April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's NanoTerasu next-generation synchrotron radiation facility went into operation at a Tohoku University campus in Sendai in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi this month.

The facility uses special X-rays to enable researchers to analyze at the nanometer level the properties and functions of materials that cannot be identified with the naked eye.

The technology is expected to be used in research in a wide range of areas, from food to medicine, and to lead to technological innovation.

The facility consists of a linear accelerator with a length of 110 meters and a circular accelerator with a circumference of 349 meters, and can handle so-called soft X-rays, or X-rays which have long wavelengths.

Under a public-private regional partnership, the central government has invested about 20 billion yen in the facility while local governments and companies have invested some 18 billion yen.

