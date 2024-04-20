BOJ to Mull More Rate Hikes Based on Data: Ueda

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the Japanese central bank will consider additional interest rate hikes depending on economic data.

"Depending on incoming data and information, we may change the shorter policy rate," Ueda said in a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a think tank in Washington.

"If underlying inflation continues to go up, we would be very likely raising interest rates," he said.

But he added that additional rate hikes were likely to be "a challenge," given the difficulty in predicting economic movements as the BOJ has not raised rates on a sustained basis for the past 30 years.

Ueda also showed a willingness to reduce the BOJ's purchases of Japanese government bonds, currently at about 6 trillion yen per month, as part of efforts to normalize its monetary policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]