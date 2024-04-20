Japan Warns of Appropriate Actions over Weak Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government reiterated its warning on Friday that it will respond appropriately to an excessively weak yen on foreign exchange markets.

"We would take appropriate actions against excessive movements" of foreign exchange rates, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a statement at the International Monetary and Financial Committee in Washington.

Citing heightened volatility in currency markets, Suzuki said, "It is important that foreign exchange rates move stably reflecting fundamentals, and excessive volatility is not desirable."

Speculation has been growing that Japanese authorities will step into foreign exchange markets to support the yen as the dollar has climbed to a 34-year high against the Japanese currency.

Suzuki also said that Japan will spend 6 million dollars to strengthen cooperation with Pacific island countries.

