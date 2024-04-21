Hopes for Purely Japan-Made Jet Trainer Wane after Kishida-Biden Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese aircraft industry's desire to develop and produce a new Air Self-Defense Force jet trainer entirely in the country has faded following a White House summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month.

Kishida and Biden agreed that Japan and the United States will pursue joint development and production of a jet trainer, which is expected to replace a fleet of about 200 T-4s currently owned by the ASDF.

The agreement may have reflected Kishida's consideration for the U.S. defense industry as he has touted Japan's contributions to the U.S. economy during the U.S. trip, people familiar with his thinking said.

The T-4 trainer, introduced nearly 40 years ago, is a purely Japan-made aircraft, with the body produced by Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. and the engine by IHI Corp.

The Japanese government's defense buildup program for the five years through March 2028 includes a plan to develop a successor to the T-4.

