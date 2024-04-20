Akira Kurosawa Film Featured in Cannes Festival Poster

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The organizers of the Cannes Film Festival on Friday unveiled the official poster for this year's event, featuring a scene from Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's "Rhapsody in August."

In the 1991 film, a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing of Nagasaki, western Japan, "passes on her faith in love and integrity as a bulwark against war to her grandchildren and her American nephew, with tenderness and contemplation," the organizers said.

The film "reminds us of the importance of coming together, and seeking harmony in all things," the organizers said.

