Kishida Ties as 8th-Longest-Serving PM in Postwar Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida marked 932 days in office Monday, tying Ryutaro Hashimoto as the eighth-longest-serving prime minister in Japan since the end of World War II.

The next one to surpass is Nobusuke Kishi, who held office for 1,241 days and ranked seventh among the 35 prime ministers in the postwar period.

To achieve that, Kishida needs to be re-elected in the next presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in autumn. It is uncertain whether he will win.

"We take it as a result of accumulation of everyday efforts to tackle problems that cannot wait," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday of Kishida's latest milestone.

"The government will continue making its all-out efforts to work on various domestic and international issues and produce results one by one," Hayashi added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]