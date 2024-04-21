One Dead after 2 Japanese SDF Helicopters Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters crashed during an exercise in the Pacific south of Tokyo Saturday night, leaving one crew member dead and seven others missing.

The two SH-60K helicopters are highly likely to have collided with each other midair and crashed into the water, Defense Ministry officials said.

An analysis of radar and other records found that the two helicopters were flying close to each other while their flight recorders were found near the training area, the officials said.

The two SH-60Ks, which carried four crew members each, were conducting a nighttime antisubmarine exercise in an area about 280 kilometers east of Torishima in the Izu Island chain before losing contact.

The SDF is continuing its search for the seven missing crew members, using many vessels and aircraft while receiving help from the Japan Coast Guard, according to the ministry. Fragments of the helicopters were found.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]