Japan LDP to Draft Political Funds Law Revision This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will draft a bill to revise the political funds control law this week, following a money scandal involving the LDP, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

The party is collecting opinions from members while engaging in adjustment with its coalition partner, Komeito, Kishida told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Kishida said that the revision has to include at least three points--stronger responsibility of Diet members, the introduction of outside inspections and enhanced transparency of funds through digitalization.

In the meeting, Kenji Eda, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, grilled Kishida for failing to punish himself for the scandal. The prime minister replied that he will take responsibility by reforming the LDP and realizing the political fund law revision as the party's president.

CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada asked about the LDP's interview with former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who used to lead the LDP faction at the center of the scandal before the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assumed its leadership.

