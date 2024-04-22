Warning System Apparently Not Working in MSDF Chopper Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A collision warning system apparently was not working in Saturday's crash of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters in the Pacific, Defense Ministry officials have said.

The ministry thinks that the two SH-60K helicopters are highly likely to have collided with each other in midair and crashed into the water off Torishima in the Izu Island chain south of Tokyo on Saturday night, based on radar records and the fact that their flight recorders were found in close locations. The MSDF is searching for seven missing crew members.

The two helicopters with a total of eight crew members aboard went missing during a nighttime antisubmarine exercise about 280 kilometers east of Torishima. One of the eight has been confirmed dead.

According to the ministry officials, SH-60K helicopters have a system to share location and other information while performing the same operation. The system gives a warning sound when the aircraft approach each other beyond a limit.

It is uncertain whether the system was working properly in the latest crash. The SDF does not oblige crew members to keep the system activated throughout an exercise.

