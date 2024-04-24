Japan Local Govts Setting Up Unique Divisions to Revitalize Economy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Many local governments in Japan created unusual departments at the beginning of fiscal 2024, which began this month, in hopes of revitalizing the local economy in innovative ways.

The town of Nishikawa in Yamagata Prefecture, northeastern Japan, newly established a "kasegu," or moneymaking, division, aiming at securing additional financial resources.

The new division promotes a type of non-fungible token (NFT) that allows people living outside of the town to become digital citizens of Nishikawa.

"We don't want (the relationship) to end with just one (NFT) transaction," Tomohiro Ishikawa, head of the division, said. "We hope that people take a step further to become fans of the town."

The town plans to host in-person and online gatherings that bring Nishikawa digital citizens together.

