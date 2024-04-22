Ohtani Sets MLB Homer Record for Japanese Player

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani blasted the 176th home run in his Major League Baseball career Sunday, rewriting the record for a Japanese-born player.

Ohtani, 29, hit the two-run homer, his fifth home run this season, in the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The previous record was set by Hideki Matsui, who played for the New York Yankees and other teams.

Ohtani slugged the first homer in his major league career April 3, 2018, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels.

In his professional baseball career in Japan, he hit 48 homers over five seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

