INTERVIEW: Expert Says End in Sight for Yen’s Rapid Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A sense of relief is spreading among foreign players on the Japanese stock market as an “end is in sight” for the yen’s rapid fall, a Japanese equity expert has said.

Japanese stocks will continue to rise while undergoing some correction phases if foreign investors “reassess excellent companies that have long been undervalued,” Hiroaki Misawa, who is in charge of Japanese stocks at U.S. asset management firm Neuberger Berman, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The dollar recently hit the highest level against the yen in some 34 years.

Misawa explained that foreign players tend to refrain from trading in Japanese stocks when they feel a sense of fear over the yen’s unabated fall.

But such players are currently “feeling relieved in terms of exchange rates,” as these are unlikely to fluctuate greatly even if the yen falls further, he suggested.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]