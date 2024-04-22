Japan Univ.'s Chinese Professor Missing in China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese professor at Japan's Asia University has been missing since he made his temporary homecoming last year, it was learned Monday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference that the government is aware of the case involving Fan Yuntao, the missing professor.

Chinse authorities may have detained Fan, people familiar with the matter said.

"The professor has long been teaching at our country's university, and we are watching this case closely as it could be related to human rights," Hayashi said. He declined to comment further.

Asia University said in a statement that Fan is "currently on leave of absence" and that it "sincerely hopes" for his return to work and "will take necessary measures as appropriate."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]