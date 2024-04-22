Japanese "Sugar Baby" Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya District Court on Monday sentenced a Japanese "sugar baby" who called herself "itadaki joshi" to nine years in prison and a fine of 8 million yen for defrauding men out of money and selling a related manual.

The accused, Mai Watanabe, 25, "took advantage of men's affection by controlling their minds," presiding judge Yoichi Omura said.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison term of 13 years and a fine of 12 million yen.

Watanabe is believed to have used most of the money she fraudulently earned to make payments at male host bars in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife district. The judge said that her desire to help host workers who were special to her was selfish and there were no extenuating circumstances.

According to the ruling, Watanabe defrauded three men in their 50s whom she met via dating apps out of about 155.8 million yen between 2021 and 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]