N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles from around Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan, at around 3 p.m. Monday, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that at least one missile was launched from North Korea and this is believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference that the missile reached a maximum altitude of about 50 kilometers and traveled an approximate distance of at least 250 kilometers. No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed.

It was the first ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang since the firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile on April 2. North Korean media reported that the country test-fired a strategic cruise missile on Friday.

The Japanese government made a solemn protest with North Korea via embassy channels in Beijing.

