Japan FTC Takes 1st Administrative Action against Google

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission on Monday took its first-ever administrative action against U.S. technology giant Google LLC over its digital advertising business.

The FTC certified an improvement plan submitted by Google under a procedure prescribed by the antimonopoly law. As a result, it will not issue a cease-and-desist order against the company.

According to the antimonopoly watchdog, Google was suspected of restricting transactions for LY Corp., the operator of internet portal Yahoo! Japan and messaging app Line.

The transactions involved so-called search-linked advertising, which displays ads linked to search keywords.

Yahoo! Japan had adopted Google's system for such ads, but Google restricted Yahoo! Japan's use of the system between September 2015 and October 2022 at the latest. Google started providing the service again after an FTC probe into the U.S. firm began.

