New "V Point" Program Launched after Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The new "V Point" reward point program was launched in Japan on Monday through the merger of Culture Convenience Club Co.'s T-Point program and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s existing V Point program.

The combined number of subscribers to the two former programs was 154 million, the largest in Japan.

Competition among such point programs is expected to intensify as other operators are also strengthening their services.

Under the new V Point program, users can earn points for purchases at more than 150,000 T-Point partner stores and 7.5 million Visa partner stores in Japan, as well as for purchases made with Sumitomo Mitsui cards at some 100 million stores worldwide.

Existing point cards and dedicated apps will remain valid, and points from the two former programs can be integrated through ID linkage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]