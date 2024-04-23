MSDF Helicopters Crashed during Inspection by Senior Officer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The apparent crash of two Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopters off a remote Tokyo island on Saturday occurred during a training mission inspected by the commander of the Fleet Escort Force, it was learned Monday.

Also on Monday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said that data had been successfully extracted from the flight recorders of the two SH-60K helicopters.

“At the moment, no data have been confirmed to indicate that the aircraft were experiencing abnormalities during the flights,” Kihara said.

The MSDF is working promptly to determine the cause of the accident by analyzing the data, while continuing the search for seven missing crew members of the helicopters.

On Saturday night, the helicopters went missing while flying about 280 kilometers east of Torishima in the Izu Island chain. Based on radar records, the MSDF believes it is highly likely that the helicopters collided in midair.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]