Japan to Scrap 15 State Fund-Backed Projects

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said in a report Monday that it will scrap 15 state fund-backed projects over the two years through fiscal 2024, as a result of a review of a total of 200 projects backed by 152 state funds.

At a meeting of the government's digital administrative and fiscal reform council on the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for "constant efforts to optimize (state) funds."

Such funds have been criticized as a hotbed of waste. Their outstanding amounts totaled 16.6 trillion yen at the end of fiscal 2022.

In the report, the government said that it expects more than 540 billion yen to be returned from state funds to the national treasury over the two years.

The 15 projects to be scrapped include an industry ministry project to promote the establishment of charging stations for next-generation vehicles, such as electric vehicles, and an agriculture ministry project to encourage the development of local agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries through efforts linked to the introduction of renewable energy.

