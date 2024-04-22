Japan Univ.'s Chinese Professor Missing in China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese professor at Japan's Asia University has been missing since he made a temporary homecoming last year, it was learned Monday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference in Tokyo that the government is aware of the case involving Fan Yuntao, the missing professor.

Chinse authorities may have detained Fan, 61, people familiar with the matter said.

"The professor has long been teaching at our country's university, and we are watching this case closely as it could be related to human rights," Hayashi said. He declined to comment further.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference that he was not aware of the case.

