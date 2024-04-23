Japan OKs 138.9 B. Yen in Fresh Spending over Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided an additional spending of 138.9 billion yen from its reserve funds under its fiscal 2024 budget to support areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake.

This will be the fourth round of spending from the state reserve funds for the quake-affected areas in central Japan, bringing the total to over 400 billion yen.

"To accelerate the restoration and reconstruction of afflicted areas further, the government will make full efforts to help rebuild the lives and businesses of affected people," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a news conference.

This time, the government will use 68.3 billion yen mainly for the construction of temporary housing, 64.7 billion yen for the restoration of civil engineering and public facilities, 4.4 billion yen to support affected agricultural, forestry and fishery workers, and 1.6 billion yen for projects to reinforce welfare and elderly care services.

The government has so far spent 276.7 billion yen for the affected areas mainly from its reserve funds since the temblor occurred.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]