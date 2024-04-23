N. Korea's Kim Led Nuclear Counterattack Drill: State Media

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, April 23 (Jiji Press)--North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday instructed a firing drill involving super-large multiple rocket launchers, simulating a tactical nuclear counterattack, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

The drill apparently refers to the firing of what are believed to be short-range ballistic missiles from around Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan on Monday, which has been confirmed by the Japanese and South Korean governments.

The Korean Central News Agency condemned as "provocative" a joint drill being conducted by the U.S. and South Korean air forces from April 12.

Pyongyang's drill involving multiple rocket launchers is "a clear warning signal to the enemies," the state-run agency said.

The drill was conducted for the first time under the country's comprehensive management system for nuclear weapons, named the "nuclear trigger."

