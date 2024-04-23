N. Korea Animators May Be Involved in Japan Anime Production

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korean animators may be involved in the production of some Japanese and U.S. animated shows, the 38 North website said Monday.

According to the website providing analysis of North Korea, files related to the shows were found to be saved in an internet cloud server believed to be managed by the country.

Shows with suspected North Korean involvement include the Japanese television anime series “Dahliya In Bloom,” scheduled to air in July, and the U.S. animated series “Invincible.” Some files in the cloud server carried the name of an animation studio based in the northern Japan city of Sapporo.

The cloud server contained anime images inscribed with comments in Chinese and Korean.

Martyn Williams, a senior fellow at the U.S. think tank Stimson Center who analyzed the cloud server, said that a Pyongyang-based animation studio subject to U.S. sanctions may be involved in the production of works.

