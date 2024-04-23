IAEA Begins 2nd Review of Fukushima N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday began its second review of the operations to discharge into the sea tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

An IAEA mission met with representatives of the Japanese government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. in Tokyo on the day.

In the review through Friday, the mission is slated to conduct an on-site survey of the TEPCO plant in Fukushima Prefecture and exchange views with TEPCO and the country's Nuclear Regulation Authority. The water release started last August.

At the Tuesday meeting, Gustavo Caruso, director of the IAEA's Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, said that the international nuclear watchdog's independent, objective and scientific approach in the review will help build trust between Japan and other countries.

Caruso voiced hopes that expert reviews of the water discharge operations will be conducted for some more years.

