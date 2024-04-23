BOJ Governor Hints at Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Tuesday the Japanese central bank will raise short-term interest rates if the possibility of the economy achieving the bank's 2 pct inflation target sustainably and stably grows further.

Speaking at a meeting of the House of Councillors Financial Affairs Committee, Ueda also said he has not yet decided the timing or size of the rate hike.

"If the underlying inflation rate continues to rise toward 2 pct in line with the central bank's outlook, the BOJ will adjust the degree of monetary easing," he said.

