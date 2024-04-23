Princess Aiko Makes Debut at Imperial Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the only child of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, made her first appearance at an Imperial garden party in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The princess joined the party hosted by the Emperor and Empress at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens after graduating from Gakushuin University last month.

Some 1,400 guests, including meritorious individuals from various fields, attended the spring garden party.

Among the guests was veteran actor Kinya Kitaoji. The Emperor praised Kitaoji for his "great contribution to art for a long time." When the Emperor said that he used to watch a TV drama in which Kitaoji starred in almost 50 years ago, Kitaoji reacted with surprise and showed his gratitude.

Former Japan Football Association President Saburo Kawabuchi told the Emperor that Japan could win the World Cup one day, and the Emperor responded that he is looking forward to it. Princess Aiko said that she likes watching soccer, according to sources.

