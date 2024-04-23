Japan Post Bank Hit by System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank said Tuesday that a system failure occurred in the morning, causing delays in around 1,182,000 money deposits from other banks.

Japan Post Bank carried out restoration work, and the delayed deposits were completed shortly after 10 p.m. No cyberattack has been confirmed over the system failure.

The delays began at around 8:40 a.m. The system failure was triggered by a large number of errors in transfers from some Japan Post Bank accounts to other banks.

Currently, there is no problem with money transfers from Japan Post Bank accounts to other banks.

According to Japan Post Bank, money transfers to Japan Post Bank accounts have been processed properly at other banks.

