LDP Lawmaker Miyazawa Resigning

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Hiroyuki Miyazawa, a lawmaker in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submitted his resignation to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament, on Tuesday.

A weekly magazine is about to publish a story about his relationship with a woman, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters that Miyazawa cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Miyazawa, who belongs to the LDP faction once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, resigned as state defense minister following the revelation of the faction's creation of slush funds.

He has disclosed that he was told by the faction side not to speak about unreported political funds he received from the group.

