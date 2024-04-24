Japan Health Insurance Premium Rate to Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The average premium rate at corporate health insurance societies in Japan is projected to hit a record high of 9.32 pct in fiscal 2024, according to the National Federation of Health Insurance Societies, or Kenporen.

Reflecting an increase in contributions to the medical care services for the elderly, the rate is expected to rise 0.05 percentage point from the previous year, which ended in March, the group of health insurance societies for employees of large corporations and their families said Tuesday.

Kenporen member societies are seen incurring an ordinary deficit of 657.8 billion yen, with 1,194 societies, or nearly 90 pct of the total membership, forecasting red ink.

The estimates for the group’s 1,379 member societies are based on data for fiscal 2024 budgets collected from 1,353 societies.

Total premium revenue is seen rising 4.5 pct to 8,885.1 billion yen. But the gain will be eclipsed by estimated spending growth due in part to swelling outlays for contributions to the medical care services for aged people, given at 3,877.4 billion yen, up 4.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]