Noto Quake Dents Japan GDP by 200 B. Yen: Govt Estimates

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--The Jan. 1 earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in central Japan is estimated to have dented the country's nominal gross domestic product by around 200 billion yen overall, the Cabinet Office said Tuesday.

According to the estimates on the impact of the 7.6-magnitude quake on unadjusted January-March GDP, the direct economic damage to the three severely affected prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata stood at 90 billion to 115 billion yen.

Losses from nationwide production cuts due to supply chain disruptions in the aftermath of the quake were estimated at 70-85 billion yen.

The latest figures, included in a monthly economic report submitted to the day's meeting of economic ministers, reflect negative economic effects of a decline in production activities caused by evacuations, water and power outages, and social capital destructions.

To provide seamless support for reconstruction and revitalization of quake-hit areas, the government decided Tuesday its fourth round of Noto quake-linked reserve fund spending amounting to 138.9 billion yen, which brings the total to more than 410 billion yen.

