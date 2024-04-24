Japan, Bahrain Vow Cooperation over Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, have agreed to work closely to prevent the Middle East situation from deteriorating further.

In telephone talks Tuesday, Kamikawa showed concern about the increasing tensions between Iran and Israel, saying that Japan condemns any action that could lead to the escalation of the situation.

The ministers also discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip. Kamikawa noted the importance of a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel and expressed Japan's wish to enhance its cooperation with Arab countries including Bahrain, which holds this year's Arab League presidency.

